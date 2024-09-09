South films are more rooted: Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia, a well-known name in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, recently shared her thoughts on the differences between these two vibrant film industries. During a podcast, the actress, who has worked across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, offered insights into why South Indian films often resonate more deeply with audiences. The actress, currently enjoying the success of her recent release ‘Stree 2’, believes that the ‘rooted’ nature of South Indian films contributes to their widespread appeal.

When asked about the key distinctions between Bollywood and South Indian cinema during Raj Shamani’s podcast, Tamannaah explained that South Indian films often succeed because they are deeply grounded in their geographical and cultural contexts.

According to her, these films can connect with audiences on a global scale because of their authentic storytelling. “The difference I have particularly noticed is that South films talk more in terms of their geographical locations,” she remarked during the podcast. “I think their content is translating globally primarily because they are trying to tell rooted stories.”

She emphasised that South Indian filmmakers focus on human emotions and relationships that are universally relatable, such as familial bonds and themes of revenge. “They go for basic human emotions, related to mother, father, revenge on brother, sister; stories that tend to tell many more stories about basic human emotions through different storytelling formats,” she added. This focus on core emotions and straightforward narratives seems to contribute to their lasting impact on audiences.

The actress also touched on a crucial difference in the approach of the two industries. According to her, South Indian filmmakers prioritise telling the stories they know best, without attempting to cater to diverse audience segments. “They are not trying to service different kinds of people. They are trying to only tell what they know fully,” she explained, suggesting that this authenticity is one of the key reasons for the success of South Indian films.