Sourav Ganguly to host 'Bigg Boss Bangla'

Cricket legend and Bengal’s favourite ‘Dada’ Sourav Ganguly is all set to make a grand return to TV with ‘Star Jalsha’ in a groundbreaking four-year deal reportedly worth Rs 125 crores. The former Team India captain will host the highly anticipated ‘Bigg Boss Bangla’ and an all-new quiz show, both slated to premiere in July 2026.

The production for both shows is scheduled to kick off in early July 2025, promising top-tier entertainment and high production value. Among the two shows, ‘Bigg Boss Bangla’ will take the lead, marking a fresh chapter in Bengali television and the format’s history in the region.

“TV has always given me a special way to connect with people and it gives me great pleasure to associate with ‘Star Jalsha’ as we begin a new chapter of storytelling through innovative non-fiction programming. I’m thrilled to be hosting two exciting shows that celebrate both entertainment and intellect. I’ve always believed in the power of connecting with audiences beyond the cricket field and this collaboration allows me to do just that by exploring fresh formats and real stories that inspire and engage. It’s a new inning and I’m ready to play it with the same passion I brought to the game,” said Ganguly, the popular host of ‘Dadagiri’.