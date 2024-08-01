Soumya, Neha get drenched in romance in a new Bengali series

After ‘Preme Pora Baron’, director Arijeet Toton Chakraborty is back again with another romantic Bengali series. Titled, ‘Dekhechi Tomake Srabone’, the series is based against the backdrop of the monsoons in Kolkata and stars Soumya Mukherjee and Neha Amandeep in lead roles. The Bengali series also stars Tulika Basu, Moyna Mukherjee, Aditya Bakshi, Buddhadeba Bhattacharya and Bharat Kaul. While Savvy has composed the songs, singers Lagnajita Chakraborty and Debayan have infused life into them. The series is slated to be released this September on ‘Addatimes’.

The story revolves around Rudra (Soumya), the son of powerful promoter Biswanath (Bharat), who falls for Ira (Neha), a young widow devoted to her late husband, Ayan. Despite Rudra’s efforts, Ira rejects him, clinging to her past.

“I have grown up watching passionate love stories on screen, but they are so rare these days in our industry. Rudra is a fascinating character. I love essaying roles that are not one-dimensional. Rudra is unpredictable but he is a loyal and dedicated lover,” said Soumya, whose performance in ‘Pariah’ brought him a lot of accolades.

“The series is a soulful exploration of romance set against the gossamer backdrop of Kolkata. The monsoon season, with its beauty and introspective mood, provides the perfect canvas for this tale of love and longing,” said the director.