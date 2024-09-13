Soumitrisha to make her web debut with ‘Kaalratri’

People have loved watching Soumitrisha in the Bengali hit TV serial ‘Mithai’ and the big screen outing ‘Pradhan’, but now the actress is making her web debut with ‘Kaalratri’ on ‘Hoichoi.’ Currently in production and set to premiere soon, ‘Kaalratri’, which is directed and written by Ayan Chakraborti, also stars Indrasish Ray, Rajdeep Gupta, Rupanjana Mitra, Sairity Banerjee, Anujoy Chattopadhyay and others.

On the day of Devi’s (Soumitrisha) wedding, an ominous prediction from her close friend Maya begins to unravel her seemingly perfect life. Maya’s chilling prophecy about Devi’s husband’s death casts an eerie shadow over the festivities, setting the stage for a mystery that spirals into danger and intrigue. As the story progresses, Devi is drawn into a complex web of uncertainty, where every clue leads to deeper secrets.

“‘Kaalratri’ is a special project for me, as it marks my web debut. The character of Devi is deeply layered and I’m thrilled to bring her story to life in such a gripping narrative. I hope the audience connects with Devi and embraces me in this exciting new format as well,” said Soumitrisha.