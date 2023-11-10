Soumendra Padhi’s directed film ‘Farrey’ to premiere at 54th IFFI

Mumbai: Filmmaker Soumendra Padhi’s upcoming film ‘Farrey’ will have its premiere at the upcoming 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the makers announced on Friday.

Penned by Abhishek Yadav and Padhi, ‘Farrey’ delves into the complex world of academic deception, where a scholarship recipient, the orphaned genius Niyati, becomes unwittingly entangled in a high-stakes cheating racket orchestrated by her affluent peers.

Produced by ‘Reel Life Production’, the thriller is presented by ‘Salman Khan Films’ (SKF), ‘Mythri Movie Makers’ and ‘Athena’. It marks the acting debut of Salman’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri.

“ ‘Farrey’ is a reflection of the intricacies between ambition and morality. We’ve woven a narrative that challenges perceptions and unravels the consequences of choices made in pursuit of success. ‘Farrey’ also holds a special place as it marks the start of Alizeh’s cinematic journey, making the IFFI experience even more memorable for her. I hope it resonates with the audience, sparking conversations and leaving a mark on viewers,” the director said.

Salman said IFFI is a prestigious event and he is happy that ‘Farrey’ is being screened at the festival. “I have some fond memories of IFFI over the years and with ‘Farrey’ making it to the esteemed panel, it feels like a full circle. I wish the entire team of ‘Farrey’ the very best and hope the audience enjoys the film,” the superstar said.

Alizeh is the daughter of Salman’s sister, Alivra Khan Agnihotri and her husband, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri.