Sophie Turner says she gets PTSD hearing theme song of Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner is having a busy start to 2026, as her heist thriller ‘Steal’ is about to be released on ‘Prime Video’ at the end of this month. She shot to fame when she started playing Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’ and it has been quite a ride ever since then. In a recent interview, Sophie discussed her future projects and her connection to the show that started it all.

While appearing on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, Sophie thanked the host for inviting her and even gifted him a lump of coal as part of a Scottish New Year tradition. Jimmy pointed out that it has been 15 years since GOT started and asked whether she ever re-watches the show. Sophie was quick to deny and said that the show doesn’t bring back the best memories for her.

She said, “No. I don’t watch the show. I think I watched the first season with my parents and they were like, ‘Woah! No! I can’t watch it. I mean, hearing the ‘Game of Thrones’ theme gives me PTSD. I see it totally differently. I learnt how to act during that show in front of millions of people - it was really embarrassing.”

Sophie’s feelings towards the whole series are understandable, as her character wasn’t exactly the most forgiving. However, during a recent press conference for ‘Steal’. Sophie was asked about whether she would return as Sansa in any of the ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs, including ‘House of the Dragon’ and the actress just replied, “Show me the money.” HBO is still heavily involved with the universe, with ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ set to release on January 18. This means that Sophie’s run as Sansa could still be far from over.

While talking to ‘The Direct’, Sophie also made the same comment and said, “I don’t know; I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it. But I feel that I was very happy with the way Sansa ended her story in ‘Game of Thrones’ and no one else was really happy with their ending. I feel like I got a good one and so, I don’t know if I could revisit it. Maybe it would be an utter joy or maybe it would be trying to cling on to something that was magic back in the day that can’t be recreated. I would have to see a script.”