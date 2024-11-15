Sophie Turner in talks to lead Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ series

"Game of Thrones" alumnus Sophie Turner is in negotiations to play Lara Croft in Prime Video's forthcoming "Tomb Raider" series.

The series adaptation of the popular video game franchise come from "Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is on board as a writer and executive producer, according to entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’.

If finalised, the British actor, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones", will step into the boots of the iconic archaeologist-adventurer, who was earlier played by Oscar winners Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in film adaptations.

The project was handed a series order by Prime Video's parent company ‘Amazon MGM Studios’ in May this year.

At the company’s ‘Upfront’ event in New York, the studio's head Jennifer Salke had teased the series as “epic” and “globe-trotting”.

The "Tomb Raider" will be produced by ‘Crystal Dynamics’ and ‘Amazon MGM Studios’.

Jolie was the first actor to play the adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft in 2001's "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and its 2003 sequel "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life".

The franchise was later rebooted with Vikander stepping in to play Croft in 2018 movie "Tomb Raider". A sequel was in development but was cancelled in July 2022 after ‘MGM’ lost the film rights to the franchise.

The lead character was also voiced by actors Camilla Luddington, Keeley Hawes and Minnie Driver in a slew of video game titles. Whereas Hayley Atwell brought the character to life in a ‘Netflix’ anime series.