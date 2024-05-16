Sophie Turner didn’t appreciate being treated ‘like the wives’

After being together for over seven years and having two children, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas separated in 2023 and in a new interview, she opened up about her relationship with him and what being a part of the Jonas family was like.

Sophie, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas are married to the three Jonas Brothers - Joe, Nick and Kevin and were often seen accompanying their husbands on tour. Sophie said that being treated ‘like the wives’ was something she didn’t appreciate but clarified that Joe never made her feel that way.

Talking to ‘British Vogue’, Sophie said, “There was a lot of attention on the three brothers and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives and I hated that.” Sophie said that the three women were somehow perceived as ‘groupies’. “It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him - in no way did he make me feel that - it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band,” she said.

Sophie, Priyanka and Danielle were a part of the music video of ‘Sucker’, which marked a reunion of the Jonas Brothers band. Following the release of the ‘Happiness Begins’ album, the three women were often tagged as J-Sisters as they frequently toured with the band.

Sophie and Joe’s relationship crumbled last year and soon afterwards, she was painted by the tabloids as the irresponsible mother who liked to party. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star described that time as the ‘worst few days of my life’ and added, “I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims of all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can.”

She also mentioned that Joe is a ‘great father to our children’.