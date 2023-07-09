Sooraj Pancholi on reality shows: 'It’s not something I would do'

Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case in April this year and with the decade-long trial coming to an end, he now wishes to focus on his acting career, which took a hit during this period. There was a buzz that he would be part of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, hosted by Salman Khan.

It can be recalled that Salman launched Sooraj in the 2015 film ‘Hero’ and before that, the actor was an assistant director on the sets of Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. Given their association, many thought this news to be true. However, it seems like reality shows don’t feature in Sooraj’s wish list at all.

The actor told a leading media agency: “I will never do a reality show. I wasn’t approached by them either. It’s not something I would do, even though I know it has a huge viewership. It’s just not my personality. I want to focus on acting in films and web shows. I lost out on acting opportunities in the past because of my travel restrictions and a sword that was dangling on my head.”

While Sooraj is not open to reality shows, he is open to a documentary about his case where he can reveal his side of the story.

In a previous interaction, he told the media agency, “If that happens, I would love to be a part of it, as I can say things that haven’t been said yet.”