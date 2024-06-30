Sony Entertainment Television unveils 'Aapka Apna Zakir'

Mumbai: ‘Sony Entertainment Television’ on Saturday announced a new comedy show from comedian Zakir Khan.

The TV channel unveiled the show, titled "Aapka Apna Zakir", on its social media handles along with a teaser.

"Aap dekhenge. Hum dekhenge. Sab dekhenge. #AapkaApnaZakir, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. Bohot hi jald," read a post on the official ‘Instagram’ page of ‘Sony Entertainment Television’.

In a press note, the channel said the show will provide an "enthralling experience that combines laughter, shaayari and zindagi ke nuskhe into one compelling package".

Khan, 36, shot to fame in 2012 after he won the title of Comedy Central’s “India’s Best Stand Up”.

On the Indian comedy circuit, Khan has made a name for himself with his witty stand-up performances where he often uses his real-life tragic and humorous stories as a tool to evoke laughter.

He is also known for headlining ‘Prime Video’ series "Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare", in which he plays the role of Ronny.