Sonu Sood thinks 'people are more sensitive these days'

Sonu Sood has been in the movies for almost two decades. In a recent conversation with a leading media house, the actor was asked about the boycott trend that has been plaguing the Hindi film industry for a while. He was also asked about the ‘wrong portrayal of Hindus’ in Hindi movies.

Sonu, responding to the boycott trend and representation of various communities on screen, said, “I think people are more sensitive these days or they are pretending to be, so that’s a thing. People who boycott films, I don’t how wise that is or how genuine or how much they actually mean it. Without watching a film, if you are asking for a boycott, this is also not fair.”

Sood then spoke about the varying quality of films and said that everyone thinks they are making ‘Sholay’, but it is only after a film gets made that one can see what has been made. He said that the output of the film or its quality ‘shouldn’t stop you from expressing what you want to say’.

“You can reject a movie if it is not good, but giving your opinion without watching, I feel that is not right. You should give others a chance to hear their stories. We will decide if we want to listen to it or not,” he added.

Sonu was also asked about the representation of different communities on screen and how ‘soft communities’ are often made fun of on-screen, as opposed to filmmakers being ‘careful when you talk about Islam because it can result in a violent incident’. Sonu said that a filmmaker has to be ‘very very responsible’ while representing a particular religion or community on screen.

“People are more sensitive now, so they will not accept it. You have to be responsible as to how you convey your message. You can’t say that this is how I want to say it and this is what I will show it. That time has passed,” he added.