Sonu Sood teams up with Honey Singh for ‘Fateh’

Actor Sonu Sood, who is making his directorial debut with ‘Fateh’, has joined forces with Yo Yo Honey Singh. The dynamic duo has dropped ‘Hitman’, the second track from ‘Fateh’.

Blending Sood’s screen presence as a no-nonsense ex-special ops officer with Singh’s infectious beats and swagger, ‘Hitman’ is tailor-made to be the year’s biggest party banger. The ‘Desi Kalakaar’ singer composed the track with the trademark energy that has made him a household name. Not to mention, with Leo Grewal’s lyrics adding firepower and Bosco Martis’ electrifying choreography, ‘Hitman’ delivers on every front.

“This journey started when both of us Punjabis met in Chandigarh years ago. Honey’s music had the pulse of the streets back then and it still does today. Collaborating with him for ‘Hitman’ feels like destiny coming full circle. His beats have given ‘Fateh’ the edge it needed. This song is a powerhouse of intensity, addictive melody and sheer Punjabi pride,” said the actor-turned-director.

“I’ve known Sonu sir for more than 16 years. Even back then, I knew he wasn’t just meant to act in films - he was born to create them. When he showed me chunks of ‘Fateh’, I felt his passion as a filmmaker. Getting the privilege to create ‘Hitman’ for this amazing movie was like putting the soundtrack to his vision. I remember making music in Chandigarh and Mohali all those years ago and he always assured me that Mumbai would go crazy for my music. His belief in me back then meant the world and today, we’re giving fans something epic, celebrating our Punjabi roots,” said the hit rapper.