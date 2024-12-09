Sonu Sood makes directorial debut with ‘Fateh’

By now, people know that Sonu Sood is a fine actor with an impressive list of films, including ‘Dabangg’, ‘R... Rajkumar’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Arundhati’. And now, he is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Fateh’. The film is about an ex-special ops operative, who plunges into the depths of a cybercrime syndicate, uncovering the dark forces that threaten to destabilise countless lives after a young woman is ensnared in a dangerous scam.

Sood’s directorial features high-octane action backed by top Hollywood technicians, ensuring a gripping, edge-of-your-seat experience from start to finish. The glimpses of the film tease adrenaline-packed cinema, showcasing daring stunts, sleek cyber visuals and a story that promises to decode the growing menace of cybersecurity breaches. Alongside Sood, the stellar cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and the legendary Naseeruddin Shah.

“The love I’ve received from the audience over the years is extraordinary and it’s that love I’m counting on as the teaser of ‘Fateh’ finally drops. This film is incredibly special to me - not only because it marks my debut as a director, but also because it is a voice against the alarming threat that many of us underestimate: the invisible, dark forces of the cyber world. The beating heart of the film is its cutting-edge action that plays out with the ultimate showdown between the real and the virtual. This one’s for all the heroes out there who dare to fight the battles that many of us don’t see,” said Sood.

Produced by Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal, ‘Fateh’, the gripping tale of courage, resilience and the fight against cybercrime, is slated to release on January 10, 2025.