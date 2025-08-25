Songs of Paradise: A heartwarming musical tale of dreams, courage & resilience

‘Prime Video’ launched the trailer of Saba Azad and Soni Razdan-starrer ‘Songs of Paradise’, a poignant tale inspired by the music, life and journey of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum. Directed by acclaimed and celebrated filmmaker Danish Renzu and written by him, along with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo, the film is a tribute to the treasured voice of Kashmir and its first female playback singer, who paved the way for future generations of music artists from the valley. Presented by ‘Excel Entertainment’ and produced by ‘Apple Tree Pictures Production’ and ‘Renzu Films Production’, ‘Songs of Paradise’ boasts a stellar cast featuring Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma and Lillete Dubey.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the life and legendary musical journey of Noor Begum, portrayed by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan across two time periods. In a story steeped in courage, defiance of norms and the pursuit of self-expression, Noor, a gifted young singer, dared to dream and break free from the shackles imposed on women by society during that time. ‘Songs of Paradise’ is an ode to her inspiring music and journey that is complemented by the soulful composition of Abhay Sopori and the vocals of Masrat Un Nissa that enlivens the rich musical legacy and the captivating backdrop of the valley.

“Getting to play a character inspired by the legendary Raj Begum has been nothing short of a revelation. As a musician, I pride myself on having a vast listening vocabulary and yet I was entirely in the dark about the phenomenon that is Raj Begum. This film has led me to the incredible story of her life and times and her unending musical repertoire. This film is a story of female resilience and independence. I can’t wait for the audience to see ‘Songs of Paradise’ on ‘Prime Video’, a story that celebrates Kashmir’s musical heritage and a woman who helped shape it,” said Saba Azad, who plays the younger Noor Begum.

Soni Razdan, who plays the older Noor Begum, said, “‘Songs of Paradise’ is a story that moved me the moment I read the script and stepping into her character was a profound experience, embodying decades of resilience, strength and cultural identity. It’s a powerful narrative that honours Kashmir’s musical legacy and captures the essence of her remarkable journey.”