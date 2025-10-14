Sonam Bajwa reveals why she rejected Bollywood movies

Sonam Bajwa recently opened up about rejecting Bollywood movies. The actress, who was last seen in ‘Housefull 5’, admitted that she regrets missing out on those opportunities. Bajwa shared that she used to be scared about how Punjab and her family would think about taking on such roles.

In an interview with ‘Film Companion’, Sonam shared, “I said no to a couple of things in Bollywood because I was like, ‘Is Punjab going to be OK with it?’ We have that mentality that families will be watching.”

The actress went on to share that she was ‘very scared’ to do a kissing scene in a film because she thought, ‘How are people going to respond to it? How will these people, who’ve made me who I am, respond to it? Is my family going to understand that this is for a film?’

Sonam shared that she had all such questions in her mind at that time. The actress then stated that she had a conversation with her parents about it and they said, “Yes, if it’s for a film, it’s fine.”

Shocked to hear her parents’ approval, she admitted that she wondered why she hadn’t had a word with them before. She said, “I was so shy to discuss this with my parents and they were like, ‘Koi nahi, je film liya, koi chakkar ni’ (If it’s for a film, then it’s not an issue).”

The actress will next feature in ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, co-starring Harshvardhan Rane. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 21, 2025.