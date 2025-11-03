Sonam Bajwa on losing a film six days before shoot: “It was a blessing in disguise”

The year 2025 saw Sonam Bajwa in three Hindi films like ‘Housefull 5’, ‘Baaghi 4’ and ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, but this wasn’t her first rodeo with Bollywood. She was supposed to make her Hindi debut much earlier, but there was a time when just six days before her Hindi film was supposed to go on floor, she was axed from the film.

Talking about it in an interview with ‘ETimes’, the actress said, “There are films that I signed and I was told no, six days before the film was going on floors. I auditioned for that film. I did proper workshops. I learnt a skill. I was meant to do something in that film, like some kind of sport. So, I learnt that.”

“Six days before the shoot, I got a call. They said, ‘You know, we are very sorry. It’s the director’s first film. He’s feeling very, very nervous and you seem very quiet’. I said, ‘Yeah, maybe I’m quiet as a person, but I did audition, right? So, I will do what I’m supposed to do as an actor on set’. But, you know, all these things I said in my head. I’d never said that to that person. I was like, ‘Okay’,” she added.

There was also another moment when she had signed a three-film contract with a production house, but things didn’t materialise as the film she was offered had certain scenes which she was not comfortable doing, then there was another film where she got to know that the script was not what she was told during the auditions.

All of this left her heartbroken at the time. Looking back, she felt it was a blessing in disguise, she said, “But, you know, I feel happy. It was like a blessing in disguise. I think two years later, I got to know that film that never worked and another one got shelved like that. I think sometimes when you don’t get anything, it is God protecting you from something.”

From being dropped from a film just days before shooting to now leading a box-office hit, Sonam’s journey stands as proof that sometimes setbacks truly are setups for something better.