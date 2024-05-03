Sonali Bendre recalls being body-shamed in the 1990s

Sonali Bendre, who has been vocal about celebrities often facing harsh criticism about their appearance, recently discussed her experiences with body shaming during her early days in the Hindi film industry.

Sonali revealed that she was subjected to body shaming by numerous producers who pressured her to gain weight to fit into the beauty standards prevalent in the 1990s.

“When I came into the industry, heroines didn’t used to be this skinny. Every producer was trying to fatten me up all the time,” Sonali told ‘Hauterrfly’.

She recalled how producers would bluntly comment, ‘eat eat eat, bahut patli hai’ (she is too thin), pointing out the pressure to have a curvier body type. “They wanted curves. At that time, they wanted women who were curvaceous and voluptuous and who had curls in their hair and I was straight black hair and I was skinny,” she added.