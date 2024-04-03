Sonakshi Sinha sizzles in new song from ‘Heeramandi’

The second song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Netflix series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is now out. Titled ‘Tilasmi Bahein’, composed by the director-creator himself, the song features Sonakshi Sinha in her most ethereal avatar yet.

At the heart of this musical extravaganza lies Sonakshi, whose carefree spirit and infectious charm are bound to captivate audiences. Described as her most significant single song to date, Sonakshi channels the character of Fareedan with effortless grace, casting a spell that lingers long after the song fades. In ‘Tilasmi Bahein’, Sonakshi embodies Fareedan’s uninhibited freedom, portraying a lavishing beauty unlike anything seen before. But it’s not just Sonakshi’s enchanting presence that audiences should look forward to - the entire visual spectacle is a sight to behold.

Set against the backdrop of Heeramandi, a world unlike any other, the song transports audiences to a realm of mesmerising beauty and encapsulating allure.

Ever since the announcement of the series, there’s been a lot of anticipation among the viewers. The series boasts a riveting ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal.