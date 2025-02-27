Sonakshi Sinha recalls her heartbreaking role rejection

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has candidly shared a deeply personal experience from the early days of her career when harsh comments about her body left her in tears. In a recent interview with ‘Hauterrfly’, the actress opened up about an incident where she was denied a lead role simply because she was considered overweight.

When asked if body-shaming comments had ever affected her, Sonakshi admitted that there was one particular instance that truly shook her. She recalled, “I remember this one time where I really broke down. I came home crying because they did not give me a lead role because I was overweight. They said, ‘No, you won’t look good in this role, so you just play a small, insignificant part’.”

Sonakshi further revealed that after hearing those hurtful words, she turned to her aunt for comfort. “My maasi was there. I went up to her, sat on her lap and just started crying,” she shared. “I kept questioning myself, ‘Why has God made me like this?’ But after crying it out, I felt better the next day and moved on.”

On the professional front, Sonakshi was recently seen in the horror-comedy ‘Kakuda’. She also made waves with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which has already been confirmed for a second season.

Beyond her career, Sonakshi also stepped into a new phase of life last year when she married actor Zaheer Iqbal. The couple, who had been dating for seven years, tied the knot on June 23 - the same date they began their relationship.