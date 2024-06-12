Sonakshi Sinha on wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘It is nobody’s business’

After her father Shatrughan Sinha said that he and his wife Poonam are ‘still waiting to be informed’ about their daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding, Sonakshi herself reacted to rumours doing the rounds that she is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau and fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi will reportedly get married to Zaheer on June 23 this month. However, in a recent interview, the ‘Heeramandi’ star said that she finds it ‘very funny’ when people ask her about her wedding plans.

In a conversation with ‘iDiva’, Sonakshi said, “Firstly, it’s nobody’s business. Secondly, it’s my choice, so I don’t know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn’t bother me. People are curious. What can we do about it?”

Before Sonakshi, her brother Luv too had reacted to rumours about his sister’s wedding. Talking to a leading media house, he said, “I won’t be commenting. It’s better if you reach out to Sonakshi or the other person. All I can say is I have nothing to say on this matter.”