Sonakshi Sinha is thankful to filmmakers

In a career spanning over a decade, Sonakshi Sinha has fearlessly explored roles outside the box. She is thankful to filmmakers, who have taken the ‘risk’ of showcasing her in a different light.

Reflecting on her journey from being in talks for her character in ‘Heeramandi’ to becoming Fareedan, Sonakshi told a leading media house, “It was a beautiful journey, from actually meeting him, discussing the project, listening to the story and witnessing how he developed my character as we went along. It was a beautiful process.”

Sonakshi was thrilled when she was informed that she would be playing a negative character. “I’ve been waiting for a director to see and portray me to the audiences in a different light and who better than Sanjay sir to do it.”