Sonakshi Sinha calls South film industry ‘more disciplined’

Sonakshi Sinha, who is making her Telugu cinema debut with supernatural thriller ‘Jatadhara’, praised the industry for being disciplined and providing a healthy work-life balance. The film, directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan, is headlined by Sudheer Babu and also features Shilpa Shirodkar in a pivotal role.

Asked what the difference was between the working culture of Hindi and Telugu industries, Sinha said the sets in the south are ‘a bit more disciplined’. “There are not many differences, but their timings are very good, very sorted. They work only for a particular number of hours. Work-life balance is very good over there, which is something that we can definitely learn from them,” Sonakshi told PTI in an interview.

The actress said that in the Hindi film industry, shoots go on for hours. “In the south, if you come for a shoot at 9, you can’t shoot after 6. You are not allowed. I think that is something that is really nice about that. It’s a bit more disciplined, I would say,” she added.

Sinha, who collaborated with superstar Rajinikanth in 2014 for Tamil film ‘Lingaa’, is excited about her Telugu debut and hopes to work in more movies from different language cinemas going forward. “I’ve done one Tamil film (‘Lingaa’) before and am now doing this Telugu film. I’m very open to it. I don’t think language is a barrier anymore and I’d love to explore more regional cinema. I have always been open to it. It wasn’t that I was saying ‘No’. I’ve been offered so many regional films in different languages. But I’ve been busy with my commitments to Hindi cinema. They never kind of worked out.”

According to the official logline, the supernatural horror investigates the enigma of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, examining myths and theories about its alleged supernatural powers.