Sonakshi Sinha calls Salman Khan a ‘full contradiction’

Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in ‘Dabangg’, way back in 2010. The actor has since worked with Salman twice, in ‘Dabangg 2’ and ‘Dabangg 3’. In an interview on Raj Shamani’s ‘YouTube’ channel, the actor shared what it is that makes Salman one of the biggest stars in the country. Sonakshi called Salman a ‘total contradiction’ and shared how he is carefree yet committed at the same time.

During the conversation, Sonakshi talked about Salman and said, “I think it’s a basic connection with their audience that these guys especially have been able to make. It does come with a lot of commitment to what you are doing. They have been able to crack that and this is what my audience loves about me and that is my strength and I am just going to play on that. That’s what they have done for, like, so many years, which is why people love them.”

She further continued in particular about Salman and added, “He is very carefree, but he is also very committed. It’s a paradox. It’s a full contradiction. I don’t know how to explain it because I have seen him and it’s like he doesn’t care about iska kya hoga, uska kya hoga. Mujhe aaj cycle karke jaana hai, main aaj late ho jaunga. Main aaj jaldi set pe aunga. Main aaj late khana khaunga (What will happen to me or whether I will cycle to set or I will be late. I will be early on set today or I will eat late today). He’s just so carefree. He does exactly what he wants to do in his time, but he is also so committed to his work. It’s very strange. I really don't know what it is.”