Sona Mohapatra reacts to gold-digger mentality of mainstream Indian popular culture

Singer Sona Mohapatra is one of the few celebrities who doesn’t hesitate to express strong opinions on social media, regardless of the backlash. Recently, she called out the ‘gold-digger’ mentality of mainstream Indian popular culture, highlighting the numerous songs where women are overtly materialistic and keep demanding gifts in the form of clothes, shoes and cars from their partners. Sona didn’t spare Jacqueline Fernandez and referred to her in the scathing tweet.

Sona wrote, “Dear India, mainstream pop culture is constantly telling us that women can be won over with bags, shoes and BS like such that are meant to be objectified or they can just be playful, chulbuli and pretty. Jacqueline Fernandez gets brand endorsements for being such a mascot. Let’s talk.”

Jacqueline, who recently launched a men’s innerwear brand, had famously starred in the song ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyaan’, where the woman demands to be taken shopping and a film, among other things.

The video that she posted, also featured clips from other Punjabi songs where girls demand trips to malls so that they can buy expensive brands.