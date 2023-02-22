Newlywed Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared the first official photos from their sangeet night.

The photos show Kiara in a golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra and Sidharth in a black and golden outfit. One photo showed Kiara and Sidharth hugging each other and another showed them dancing together. The last photo showed them raising their hands, likely after a dance performance.

Kiara captioned the photos, ‘Something about that night… Something really special’, which is a line from Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Student of the Year’ track ‘The Disco Song’.