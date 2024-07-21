Some people think I do black magic: Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is starting afresh after becoming a pariah in the eyes of a certain section of the public. Recently, she launched her new podcast, titled ‘Chapter 2’, which she said reflects her current state of mind. Rhea, who was part of a political storm and subjected to a media trial following the death of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 said that she is finally regaining control of her narrative after a tumultuous phase in her life, which also involved jail time.

She was arrested in September 2020 in connection to an alleged drug-related case. She was granted bail in October 2020. In her podcast, which featured actor Sushmita Sen as the guest, Rhea said, “Ok, people are confused about what I do for a living anymore. I am not acting in films. I do other things. I do motivational speaking and that’s how I earn my money.”

The actor said that the name of her podcast is inspired by her life. She added, “Everybody knows my ‘chapter one’ or assumes that they know it. I did go through a lot of phases of feeling different emotions and being different versions of myself. Finally, I am feeling more me, but a newer version, like a rebirth. And I want to celebrate that with anyone who has a ‘chapter two’. I want to say that it is ok to have a chapter two, to start again and to move on in life. I want to celebrate change.”

Chakraborty said that people ‘hated’ not her, but the ‘personality’ she created for the public. She said, “They had a problem with my image, which was created by me, which they interpreted in a different manner.”

Rhea said that she now has the ‘superpower’ to polarise entire rooms the second she enters them. “I often joke that I have a big superpower. I enter a room and I can polarise it! Half of them would think, ‘Isney kuch kiya hai. Yeh chudail hai. Kala jadoo karti hai’ and the other half would think, ‘She’s a strong girl who fought it. She had courage’. I can sense it the moment I enter a room. I will do this at the dentist’s clinic, gym and airport. That has also made me understand that it doesn’t matter. Those who love you, great. Those who hate, that’s also ok. It doesn’t matter,” she said.