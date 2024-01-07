Some people had issues with ‘Animal’: Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor said some people may have had issues with ‘Animal’, but the box office success that his latest release has received proves love for a film conquers everything.

‘Animal’, a crime action drama, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2023 despite being labelled as misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was released on December 1. It earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Speaking at the recent success party of ‘Animal’, Ranbir Kapoor expressed gratitude to the director for making him part of his vision. “I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate ‘Animal’. It’s a film that a section of people had an issue with, but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers it has received proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies,” the actor said at the event.

The success bash was attended by Reddy Vanga and ‘Animal’ stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Siddhant Karnick.

The director thanked the cast and crew of ‘Animal’ for contributing to the success of the film, set against the backdrop of a troubled father-son relationship. “Every character was very special and striking in the film and it happened because of everybody’s hard work. Thank you to the producer, lyricist and musicians and thank you, everyone,” said Reddy Vanga.

Deol, whose turn as the menacing mute gangster Abrar Haque became one of the highlights of ‘Animal’, credited Reddy Vanga for the film’s success. “It’s all so amazing. All this couldn’t have happened without Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He had this vision to create this film with conviction,” he said.

Dimri echoed Deol’s sentiments. “I want to thank Sandeep sir from my heart for giving me this opportunity and believing in me,” she said.