‘Some justice served’

New Delhi: Some justice has been served to Sarabjit Singh after an accused in his murder was shot dead in Pakistan, said actor Randeep Hooda, who played the role of the Indian death row prisoner in the 2016 film "Sarbjit".

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Singh and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday.

According to sources, Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Islampura area of Lahore in Pakistan and was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hooda, who played the titular role in Omung Kumar's "Sarbjit", shared a page link on ‘X’ and reacted to the news of Tamba's death.

"Karma. Thank you, ‘unknown men’. Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served," he wrote, referring to Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur, who died in 2022 and his daughters Swapandeep and Poonam.

Singh was sentenced to death by Pakistan after he was convicted of terrorism and spying in 1991.

He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 49 in Jinnah Hospital Lahore on the early morning of May 2, 2013, after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates including Tamba, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.