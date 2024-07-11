Sohini Sarkar to tie knot with Shovan Ganguly on July 15

It was the talk of the town and now the date has been finalised. Bengali actor Sohini Sarkar and musician Shovan Ganguly are all set to tie the knot on July 15 at a farmhouse in South 24 Parganas in the presence of family and close friends.

Sohini and Shovan’s relationship has been the talk of the town since last year. After initial speculations, they began openly sharing glimpses of their journey together on social media. From romantic getaways to festive celebrations like Holi, they shared their moments with their followers.

While they have been candid about their relationship, details about their marriage have been kept under wraps. Recently during the promotion of ‘Athhoi’, when asked about her wedding, Sohini neither confirmed nor disclosed further details.

In the past, Sohini was involved with actor Ranajoy Bishnu. Sohini ended her relationship with Ranojoy around the same time that Shovan’s affair with actor Swastika Dutta also came to an end.