Soham Majumdar to turn creative producer for a Hindi film

When Soham Majumdar worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in ‘Kabir Singh’, playing the protagonist’s best friend Shiva, the Kolkata actor earned appreciation for his acting chops. While the film didn’t lead to a flood of offers, it did give him something equally valuable: access to the biggest production houses in Mumbai.

Soham also believes that relationships with production houses matter, something clearly reflected in his latest Bengali release, ‘Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel’, a horror comedy produced by ‘Windows Production’.

Back in 2020, Soham acted in Aritra Mukherjee’s debut Bengali film ‘Brahma Jaanen Gopon Kommoti’, written by Zinia Sen. It was produced by the same production house. Playing Bikramaditya in ‘Brahma Jaanen Gopon Kommoti’, he received wide appreciation and more importantly, developed a strong working relationship with both Aritra and Zinia. So, when he heard the script of ‘Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel’, he readily agreed.

“Of course, the character and script matter, but since I knew the story since its inception, I could easily get into the character,” said Soham about the film, which has now hit theatres.

Ever since his acting journey began with ‘Drishtikone’, Soham has consistently proved his mettle as an actor. But ‘Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel’ also showcased another side of him: his dancing. So, is he a trained dancer?

“I wouldn’t call myself a trained dancer. But I used to dance at the Durga Puja immersion procession. I used to participate in school talent contests where I usually acted or sang, but never danced. My first stint with dance was when I went to Mumbai for a musical called ‘Aladdin’ in 2018. So, yes, I have a sense of rhythm,” he said, crediting Aritra and Zinia for discovering an unexplored side of him on the big screen.

Horror comedy, a genre Bengali filmmakers haven’t explored much, is both challenging and exciting for Soham. In the film, he plays a lawyer who performs a planchette ritual that goes haywire. “We are just trying to entertain and not preach anything. But the film makes a few subtle social commentaries, which I found commendable.”

Soham doesn’t like boxing films into genres. He believes horror has seen maximum experimentation in Hollywood and European cinema, citing ‘Weapons’ and ‘Smile 2’ as well-made films. He also mentioned how works like Kate Winslet-starrer ‘Mare of Easttown’ defy genre labels. He cited ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sinners’, both Oscar 2026 nominees, as examples of cinema that transcends fixed categories.

After ‘Kabir Singh’, he followed it up with ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ (as Ludo), ‘Dukaan’, ‘Sky Force’ and ‘Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video’. He is also candid about staying away from expensive PR. “It’s very expensive. I am not privy to that, nor am I fond of it,” he smiled.

As an actor, he is willing to go to any extent for a role but draws a clear line. “As long as the film is not completely against the politics that I represent. Also, I won’t do anything where I suddenly would be seen spreading hate speech towards a particular religion,” he said.

Up next, Soham awaits the release of the Bengali film ‘Maya Satya Bhram’, directed by Samik Roy Choudhury. In Hindi, he has three films lined up, but remains contract-bound. The biggest update, however, is that he is set to begin a new chapter as a creative producer and actor in a Hindi project.

“Hopefully, we will start shooting by 2026,” he smiled.