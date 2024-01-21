Sofia Vergara sued by drug lord’s family over Netflix's 'Griselda'

Hollywood actor Sofia Vergara is being taken to court by the family of the Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco, over her new upcoming series on ‘Netflix’. ‘Griselda’ is a fictionalised dramatisation inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco, who allegedly created one of the most powerful cartels in history, reported ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The six-episode special, set in the 1970s and 1980s, has reportedly caused an uproar with real-life Griselda’s family. She was assassinated in 2012 and now her children, acting as representatives of her estate, claim Sofia’s portrayal of their mother is ‘unauthorised’.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the family is suing the actor and ‘Netflix’ for the use of Griselda’s image and likeness in the series. According to court documents accessed by ‘TMZ’, real-life Griselda’s kids are trying to ‘prevent the release’ of Sofia’s new show, allegedly asking for an injunction to block its release in only a few days' time on January 25.

Griselda’s son, Michael, said he has been doing interviews for years about a possible show about his mother, as per ‘TMZ’. Michael claimed that he’s been doing interviews since 2009, with the possibility of the story also becoming a book. ‘TMZ’ said that Michael’s story was set to be ‘shopped around Hollywood’ in 2016 but went nowhere. He alleged his interviews were pitched to ‘Netflix’, but after they showed interest, they reportedly didn’t want to use any of his details.

‘TMZ’ stated that Michael ‘claims he’s learned this new ‘Griselda’ show does, in fact, lean on a lot of his anecdotes and material, but he says he never saw a dime’, resulting in a lawsuit by him and his siblings, alleging ‘Netflix’ ‘ripped off their family story’.