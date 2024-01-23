Sofia Coppola reveals why Apple axed ‘The Custom of the Country’ series

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Sofia Coppola recently opened up on why ‘Apple’ axed her limited series adaptation of Edith Wharton’s ‘The Custom of the Country’.

The director, known for independent and celebrated movies like ‘Lost in Translation’, ‘The Bling Ring’ and ‘Priscilla’, said that the executives didn’t get the unlikeable heroine at the centre of the story.

“ ‘Apple’ just pulled out. They pulled our funding,” Coppola told ‘The New Yorker’ interview.

“It’s a real drag. I thought they had endless resources. They didn’t get the character of Undine. She’s so ‘unlikable’. But so is Tony Soprano!” she added.

About parting ways with the streamer, Coppola said, “It was like a relationship that you know you probably should’ve gotten out of a while ago.”

Wharton’s 1913 novel follows Undine Spragg, a Midwesterner on a desperate quest to infiltrate Gilded Age Manhattan society. The series was to last five episodes with a reported budget of 200 million dollars.

‘Apple’ may have pulled the plug on Coppola’s series adaptation, but they went ahead with adapting Wharton’s unfinished novel ‘The Buccaneers’, which is all set to get a second season.