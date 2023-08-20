Social media trolling affects Ananya Panday on a personal level

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film ‘Dream Girl 2’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, opened up about how constant scrutiny and social media trolling affect her on a personal level.

In an interview with a news portal, Ananya Panday shared that there is a fine line between feedback and negative trolling. According to her, ‘if someone is giving me constructive criticism, then she is all for it’.

Elaborating further, the actor added that she didn’t want to stop learning and growing. The ‘Student of the Year 2’ star believes that she has to be malleable as an actor, but when it comes to trolling, she will try not to pay too much heed to it.

About sharing the screen with ‘Vicky Donor’ star Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday shared that he was tip-top. By the time he would get ready and come on set, it would feel like there was a guest appearance in the film because he was unrecognisable.

The actor further added that he was giving her tips on nail polish and had learnt everything. Then they would ‘go through our lines multiple times before their take so that they had the lines and dialect out of the way’.

The 25-year-old actor also expressed that she is happy to be finally doing a content-driven film with ‘Dream Girl 2’ and is ‘paired with one of the most sought-after ‘performance-oriented’ actors of our country, Ayushmann Khurrana’.