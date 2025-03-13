Social media has made the world ‘very confusing’: Gal Gadot

Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who has four daughters Alma, Maya, Daniella and Ori, believes the ever-increasing dependence on social media platforms is actually unhealthy for the minds of young women.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ star, who has been married to businessman Jaron Varsano since 2008, told ‘DuJour’ magazine: “I always tell my kids that for me, growing up was so much easier than it is for you. They grew up with all these filters with curated postings. They think it’s real, not knowing that it’s been totally filtered and retouched. I tell them, ‘Whatever you see out there, it’s false, not true’. It’s a very confusing world for a girl.”

Gadot’s family home was ‘very, very quiet’ during her own childhood. However, she quipped that her home life is now ‘mayhem’, reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’. “I wanted to have a messy home with mayhem and all that,” she said.

The actress actually relishes the noise and energy created by her children: “If you come to my house, they laugh, fight and cry. It’s a whole range of emotions and I love it. Yes, it’s a lot. I juggle. I do my best and we have help and my husband does the best job as a dad. I don’t sleep a lot.”

Gadot previously admitted that it’s not easy to balance her acting career with her family life. The star told ‘Glamour’ magazine in 2020: “You have to balance between having a career and having a family. It’s something that is always a handful and my career takes a lot.”