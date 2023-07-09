Social media has empowered everybody, says Huma Qureshi

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, who was last seen in the OTT film ‘Tarla’, which is based on the life of celebrated chef Tarla Dalal, recently opened up about the controversies surrounding films and added that people should not watch films they don’t like.

In an interview with a famed media house, the actor was questioned about the controversies surrounding films like ‘The Kerala Story’, ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Pathaan’. In response, she said that all types of films should be made because every film eventually finds its audience.

“Social media has empowered everybody and now everybody has an opinion. But not all opinions are right. According to me, if someone has made a film and you don’t like it, then don’t watch it. But I think all types of films should be made. There should be ‘The Kerala Files’ and there should also be ‘Pathaan’ and whoever wants to watch it will anyway watch it. Every film finds its audience,” said Huma.

Recently, ‘The Kerala Story’ and ‘Adipurush’ faced backlash. The latter received criticism for its unappealing portrayal of the ‘Ramayana’, its characters and even its problematic dialogues.

The Bollywood actor said that people should stop paying attention to petty issues and start talking about the real issues in society.

She said, “I think we should concentrate on the real issues and we should not give attention to what happened at Bollywood parties, who got replaced from which film or which film’s dialogues were good or bad. When there was COVID-19, films saved us all.”