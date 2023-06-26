Sobhita Dhulipala is well aware of her 'sexy' image

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who was crowned Miss India Earth in 2013, has worked in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films and web series. Garnering rave reviews for her author-backed role in the web series ‘Made in Heaven’, she was recently seen in the first part of the ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series ‘The Night Manager’, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Dhulipala opened up on her role in ‘The Night Manager’ and revealed that the feedback she received was that she had limited screen time.

The actor further added that this is a hugely positive sign since it means that the audience wants to see more of her.

Sobhita also added that she is well aware of her ‘sexy’ image and while it comes naturally to her, she would like to explore other genres and roles as well.

Earlier, the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ star had revealed that ‘once you are starting out, everything is a battle’. She further said that since she doesn’t come from a film background, she had to go through the usual round of auditions, where she was told that she was not fair enough to act, especially in advertisements.

Dhulipala realised that people’s perception of beauty was narrow and one-sided.