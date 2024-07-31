Sobhita Dhulipala is also ‘waiting’ for ‘Made in Heaven’ S3

Sobhita Dhulipala said that much like the fans of ‘Made in Heaven’, she was also waiting for the third season of her acclaimed show to be announced. The 32-year-old plays ambitious wedding planner Tara Khanna in the popular ‘Prime Video’ series.

Produced by ‘Excel Entertainment’, ‘Made in Heaven’ was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Its first season premiered in 2019 and was followed up by a second season last year.

Asked if there was any update on the third season, Dhulipala told PTI, “I think you will have to ask the makers. I am also waiting.”

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing ‘Hyundai India Couture Week 2024’ here. She walked the ramp for designer Rimzim Dadu on the seventh day of the fashion gala.

Dhulipala wore a white Baroque style-inspired cutout top, encrusted with beads and crystals and a maxi fringe-trimmed skirt embellished with beadwork featuring Dadu’s signature metallic wire designs.

She said that being the designer’s muse was an ‘amazing experience’.

“It’s amazing because you really get to be a part of someone’s canvas in your own little way and it’s honestly quite a privilege,” she added.

For the actor, also known for the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ film franchise and ‘The Night Manager’ web series, the definition of fashion changes every day.

“Different days, different answers honestly but I do think it can be an expression. Your emotions, nostalgia, so many aspects of your personality and channel it into a look it’s a lot of fun,” Dhulipala said.