Sobhita Dhulipala highlights Bollywood's double standards

Amid the debate over Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, ‘Made In Heaven’ star Sobhita Dhulipala shared her perspective on the expectations faced by filmmakers.

During a conversation at the roundtable with ‘Bollywood Hungama’, she highlighted the double standard prevalent in the industry. While storytellers are encouraged to infuse their narratives with personal values, they face criticism when those values become evident in their work.

Sobhita emphasised the complexity of this situation, advocating for a nuanced understanding of filmmakers’ personal inspirations.

“You are like embossing your opinion on films and putting it out in public, but you are also expected to be ‘correct’,” she said.

The discussion comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny surrounding ‘Animal’, particularly directed at its portrayal of toxic masculinity and misogyny. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film’s director, defended the characters against these criticisms by elucidating the personal motivations behind their creation in a recent interview with ‘Galatta Plus’.

‘Animal’ delves into the intricate dynamics of a dysfunctional father-son relationship, depicted by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna plays a crucial role in the narrative alongside Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. Since its release on December 1, the film has generated over Rs 850 crore globally.