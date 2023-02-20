So much controversy over a colour: Arijit Singh on 'Gerua' song row

Arijit Singh, who broke his silence over the ‘Gerua’ controversy’, reacted to the row that erupted after reports surfaced in December last year that police denied permission for his February concert in Kolkata, which the BJP claimed was due to Arjit singing a line from the ‘Gerua’ song ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’ at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2022.

At the recently held concert in Kolkata, Arijit addressed the row over ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’ for the first time and said, “So much controversy over a colour, it is strange. If Swami Ji wore white, would there be controversy over white too?”

At KIFF 2022 in December, Arjit took the stage and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the audience demanded that he sings a song. He obliged with the song ‘Gerua’, as it was from Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Dilwale’ and the star was present on stage. He sang a line from the song ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’. The event was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Prosenjit, Rani Mukerji, Shatabdi Roy, Arjit Singh, Babul Supriyo and other stars.

Days later, reports claimed that Arijit Singh’s concert, which was scheduled to be held on February 18, was cancelled.