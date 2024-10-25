Smiles of success

For the first time, Srijit Mukerji joined forces with producer Dev in ‘Tekka’, a Bengali film that has quickly become a major hit. Dev, who plays the lead role of Iqlakh, was visibly pleased with the film’s recent special screening at a city multiplex. Rukmini Maitra, who has won acclaim for her cop act as Maya, looked thrilled. The event saw a strong gathering of Tollywood’s finest, with Kaushik Ganguly, Churni Ganguly, Parambrata Chatterjee, Sudipta Chakraborty, Saurav Das, Ankush, Nusrat Jahan and Yash in attendance. In just two weeks, the production team announced that the film had already crossed the Rs 4.1 crore mark at the box office.