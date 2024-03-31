Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s latest film ‘Crew’ has been soaring since its release on Friday. With a strong start marked by positive reviews, the film also recorded the highest opening day worldwide gross for any women-led Hindi film.

While it continues its upward journey, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently took to ‘Instagram’ to show her support for the crime comedy.

Sharing a poster of ‘Crew’ featuring its three leading ladies, Alia wrote, “This ‘Crew’ has smashed the box office. Congratulations to these outstanding women on and off the screen.”

Along with tagging Tabu, Kareena and Kriti, she also acknowledged the producers, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Kriti reciprocated Alia’s wishes on her ‘Instagram stories’, responding with, “Alia, thanks love.”

‘Crew’ made an impressive debut at the box office, earning Rs 10.28 crore on its opening day on Friday and reaching Rs 20.07 crore worldwide. The film maintained its momentum on the second day, with Saturday’s earnings totalling Rs 9.60 crore, according to ‘Sacnilk’. In India, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 19.88 crore.

Before Alia’s post, Kriti Sanon shared a heartfelt message for her co-stars and the team behind ‘Crew’ on ‘Instagram’. She expressed, “This crew has my heart. I have admired these two women for years and it’s been such a pleasure performing with two of the most iconic performers our industry has ever had! I never felt like a junior on set and didn’t behave like one either!! It was always three individual women and three different actors coming together as a team to create chemistry you’ve never seen before while having a blast!”

‘Crew’, which also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan.