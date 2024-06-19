Small films from India get recognised on a global stage: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known as one of the best actors of his generation, was recently asked about Indian films like ‘All We Imagine as Light’ getting international recognition at the Cannes Film Festival. When asked if these movies get support in India, Nawazuddin, without missing a beat, said, “They don’t.”

In a chat with ‘Zoom’, Nawazuddin, whose movies have been a part of several international film festivals, said that it’s usually the smaller films from India that get recognised on a global stage, but they don’t receive as much support here. “Whenever our country gets recognised on a global stage, it will be because of small independent films,” he said and added, “Cannes proved it this time.”

Siddiqui then shared that a lot of young filmmakers approach him with their scripts but many of them don’t get made because the film producers expect them to follow commercial beats. “A lot of young film directors come to me with their scripts. Those are such personal and sweet stories and I want to support them. I am trying to produce a couple of them. But when I arrange a meeting between them and the producers, they say, ‘Nawaz, there is no fight, song or drama in this’. They say things like this,” he said.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor said that in such scenarios, he readily agrees to be a part of the film if that can help the movie’s prospects. “I tell them ‘What do I do? I am ready to work in this film,'” he said. Nawaz also added that India has many talented individuals, but it is necessary to support those who want to tell original stories. “It’s not like we lack talent in India. We have such talented people. But it is important to focus on those people who want to tell their original, personal stories. They need our support,” he said.