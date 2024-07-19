Slice-of-life pandemic drama brings Indraneil and Barkha together

Despite their separation, actors Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht bring their professional expertise to the forefront in Zee5’s heartwarming pandemic drama, ‘Chalti Rahe Zindagi’. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film stars Seema Biswas, Manjari Fadnnis, Siddhant Kapoor, Trimala Adhikari and Rohit Khandelwal. Set against the backdrop of a pandemic-induced lockdown, the film weaves together the lives of three families in a housing complex, exploring how unexpected circumstances can reveal hidden truths and test the bonds of relationships.

‘Chalti Rahe Zindagi’ is the story of Krishna Bhagat, a local bread supplier whose daily rounds connect three families in a bustling housing complex. As the pandemic tightens its grip, their intertwined lives unravel in three dramatic phases. “Through the intertwined stories of our characters, we explore how crises can bring out both the best and the most challenging aspects of human nature. This film is a tribute to the strength of every human out there and the bonds that connect us, even when physically apart,” said Bagdi.

For veteran actor Seema Biswas, who plays Leela in ‘Chalti Rahe Zindagi’, it was a deeply moving experience. “This film beautifully captures the struggles and triumphs of ordinary people during extraordinary times. I am hoping viewers will find a piece of themselves in these characters and their journeys,” she said.