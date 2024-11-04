'Singham Again' star Ajay Devgn set to star in three exciting sequels

Ajay Devgn returns as Bajirao Singham in the new movie ‘Singham Again’, which is currently at the top of the box office. The film earned Rs 121 crore in its opening weekend. Following this success, fans can look forward to more of his hit films being revisited for exciting entertainment.

The actor is excelling in the sequel game with his latest film, ‘Singham Again’, released on Friday. The movie, featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, achieved an impressive day-one total of Rs 65 crore worldwide.

Devgn will return as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in ‘Raid 2’, following his role in the 2018 film ‘Raid’. The sequel will also star Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh and is set to be released on February 21, 2025. The first film was based on a real-life income tax raid from the 1980s, which lasted three days and two nights and became the longest raid in Indian history. The storyline for ‘Raid 2’ hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’ll celebrate the ‘unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department’ and is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

Ajay is back in comedy with ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, more than 10 years after the first film came out in 2012. Filming for the sequel started in London in August, with Ravi Kishan replacing Sanjay Dutt, who had trouble getting a UK visa. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla and Mrunal Thakur.

Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are returning for the sequel to the 2019 film ‘De De Pyaar De’, which is currently being filmed. R Madhavan will join the cast, while Tabu won’t be part of this instalment. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel will continue the story of a middle-aged man who falls in love with a younger woman and introduces her to his family.

Meanwhile, there are reports that a sequel to ‘Shaitaan’, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, may be in the works, but official confirmation is still awaited. The sequel is expected to explore black magic more and is set in Kokam, Maharashtra, known for its connections to this theme.