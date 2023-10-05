Singer SZA calls Grammys a ‘thirsty, dark space’

Singer SZA is not a fan of the atmosphere created by artists seeking ‘validation’ from awards and described being among acknowledgement-seeking stars as ‘the weirdest’ and ‘not normal’ experience.

In an interview with ‘Rolling Stone’, she said, “It’s not normal. I hate that other artists are acting like this mess is normal and nobody talks about it at all.”

“There is so much wanting in there. Wanting to be noticed, wanting to be acknowledged, to win, wanting to just be among other artists in the room and wanting to feel valuable or validated. All of us are in there striving for something. It’s like a thirsty, dark space,” the singer added.

SZA herself has won one Grammy from 14 nominations to date, in 2022, for ‘Kiss Me More’ with Doja Cat, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’. She said: “It means something, even though this isn’t everything. But it’s kind of important that I’m here. It kind of matters.”

The chart-topping star previously insisted she’s not motivated by accolades.

The ‘Good Days’ singer, whose real name is Solana Rowe, said: “I try not to care too much because I really had some deep disappointments when I would just be so invested. But I can’t invest because none of it is real.”

“Even if I win a bunch of Grammys, that doesn’t matter. It would be so cool. But also, I would not be surprised at all if I didn’t win anymore. Because that’s just how it goes,” she added.

Meanwhile, SZA’s longtime manager recently suggested that she didn’t perform at the MTV Video Music Awards due to not being nominated for ‘Artist of The Year’.