Singer Harry Styles dominates ‘The BRIT Awards 2023’ with four wins

Singer Harry Styles dominated ‘The BRIT Awards 2023’ with a haul of all four gongs he was up for, including the controversial ‘Artist of the Year’ prize.

The former ‘One Direction’ singer, 29, also scooped ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Best Pop/R+B Act’ and is making headlines for dedicating his ‘Artist of the Year’ trophy to a string of female artistes who weren’t nominated, after the BRITs were slammed for the all-male nominees’ line-up for the trophy after the category went gender-neutral, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

Beyonce Knowles and Wet Leg were the next biggest winners at the ceremony on the night of February 11 in London’s O2 Arena, picking up two gongs apiece.

Harry’s haul came after he opened proceedings with a rendition of ‘As It Was’ while wearing a sparkly red matador-style jacket. His trophies take his ‘BRIT Awards’ total from over the years to eight and his latest wins followed his hit album ‘Harry’s House’ being named ‘Best Album’ at last week’s Grammys.

“This album and this song were the most fun I’ve ever had making music. Thank you to everyone who listened.”

He beat Aitch featuring Ashanti for ‘Baby’, Cat Burns with ‘Go’, Dave for ‘Starlight’, Ed Sheeran and Elton John for their festive tune ‘Merry Christmas’, Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal for ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)’, George Ezra for ‘Green Green Grass’, Lewis Capaldi for ‘Forget Me’, LF SYSTEM for ‘Afraid to Feel’ and Sam Smith and Kim Petras with ‘Unholy’ in the category.

He was presented with ‘Album of the Year’ by actor Stanley Tucci, 62, with Harry saying on stage as he picked up his fourth award of the night: “There is literally no one in the world I love more than Stanley Tucci, so this means so much.”

“There’s no place like home. I’m so proud to be a British artist out there and I’m so proud to be here celebrating British artists.”