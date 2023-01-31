Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh joins the cast of ‘The Crew’

Mumbai: ‘Jogi’ star Diljit Dosanjh is the latest addition to the cast of ‘The Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Billed as a comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry, the film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor said the team is thrilled to have Dosanjh on board.

“We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny; it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience,” the producer said in a statement.

According to the official logline, the film follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Rhea and Ektaa previously collaborated on the 2018 buddy comedy ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which had also starred Kareena as one of the leads.

‘The Crew’ marks the third outing for Kareena and Diljit after their 2016 crime drama ‘Udta Punjab’ and 2019 comedy-drama ‘Good Newwz’.

‘The Crew’, co-produced by ‘Balaji Motion Pictures Limited’ and ‘Anil Kapoor Productions’, is set to go on floors by the end of March.