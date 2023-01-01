Simon Cowell In Negotiations With NBC For New US Version Of 'The X Factor'

Los Angeles: Hollywood personality Simon Cowell is in negotiations with NBC network to launch the new version of singing reality show "The X Factor".

According to 'Deadline', the deal hasn't been finalised yet, but it would fall under Cowell's expanded deal with 'NBCUniversal', which he signed last year.

Cowell launched "The X Factor" in the UK in 2004 and the competition series ran for 15 seasons. It ended the run in December 2018.

The show has had two spin-off series - "The X Factor: Celebrity" and "The X Factor: The Band." The show launched the careers of several artists including 'One Direction', 'Little Mix' and 'Leona Lewis'.

The US version of the show was launched in 2011 on Fox with Cowell serving as judge alongside Paula Abdul, Cheryl Cole and L A Reid.