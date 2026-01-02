Simar Bhatia calls ‘Ikkis’ a ‘dream come true’

Simar Bhatia, niece of Akshay Kumar, made her debut in the film world with her movie ‘Ikkis’, which premiered on the first day of 2026. She chose to welcome 2026 with gratitude and calm happiness. For Simar, this film is not just work. It is the start of a dream she carried quietly for a long time. The actress shared a long note on ‘Instagram’ where she thanked her mother, her family and her teachers. She said they shaped her into who she is today.

Talking about ‘Ikkis’, Bhatia had only warm words for director Sriram Raghavan. She thanked him for being patient and kind as she learned the ways of cinema. In her note, she wrote on her ‘Instagram’ handle, “An incredibly special blessing - a beginning I would not have even known how to pray for. To my director, @sriram.raghavanofficial, it is an honour to be introduced into the world of cinema by you. Thank you for your gentleness, patience and love for storytelling. That passion is something I carry forward.”

Simar also spoke about her co-star Agastya Nanda, who is making his debut with the film as well. She openly shared how close she feels to him after working together. She wrote, “Aggy, I have grown so fond of you. You are truly incredible in this film. I can’t wait for the world to witness the greatness of 2/Lt Arun Khetrapal through you. Thank you for making this journey feel shared, never lonely.”

For the actress, ‘Ikkis’ is deeply personal. She thanked the entire team for trusting her and giving her a start. She wrote, “‘Ikkis’ is not just a film to me. It means I am finally getting the chance to do the one thing I dared to dream of doing. Your reassurance and courage in giving me a beginning is something I will always honour.”

She also shared her hope for the year ahead. She wishes 2026 would be a year where people speak openly about love and care. She ended her note with a simple line, “Mann Neevan. Matt Ucchi (Simple living high thinking).”