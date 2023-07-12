Sikander Kher gets candid about his friendship with Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actor Sikandar Kher recently spoke about the warm relationship he shares with his ‘Aarya’ co-star Sushmita Sen and said that she has become family now.

Sikandar Kher is coming back as Daulat for the third time in ‘Aarya 3’.

The series showcases a very unique bond between Aarya and Daulat and Sikandar feels that with different seasons, the bond between both characters has strengthened and this shows in their real lives too.

“Aarya and Daulat are not friends in the show. He is more like a protector, but in real life, my relationship with Sushmita is almost like that of a family member. We keep meeting every year that I shoot ‘Aarya’. She is phenomenal to work with. She is a powerful performer and I have enjoyed every moment working with her,” he said.

‘Aarya 3’ will soon be released on OTT streamer ‘Disney+ Hotstar’. Sikandar is currently shooting for ‘Citadel’ in Serbia.